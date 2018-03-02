PSL: Chinese cricketers to join Peshawar Zalmi squad

In a boost to cricket in China, two Chinese cricketers are all set to feature in the Pakistan Super League.

Jian Li and Yufie Zhang will join the Peshawar Zalmi squad, team's China representative, Amir Suhail Afridi told APP.

"We will provide them a platform to recognise their talent and motivate them to achieve international recognition," he said.

The Zalmi, the defending champions, have won only one of their three matches and are placed at the fourth spot among the six PSL teams. The Gladiators have won one match and lost another, placing third so far.

Also a proposal has been made to the Pakistan Cricket Board to make China a neutral venue for Pakistan cricket team matches instead of UAE and other countries, the report said. A number of international cricket teams refused to play in Pakistan due to concerns over security. However, Sri Lanka is expected to play a T20 match in Pakistan in September, eight years after its national team was attacked by terrorists in 2009 Lahore.