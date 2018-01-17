  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Pujara creates couple of unwanted records at Centurion

Pujara creates couple of unwanted records at Centurion

Last Updated: Wed, Jan 17, 2018 15:53 hrs
Cheteshwar Pujara takes the long walk back to the pavilion

India middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara created an unwanted record at Centurion as he became the first Indian player to be dismissed run out in each innings of a Test.

Pujara also became the first player to be run-out twice in a Test in the 21st century.

India needed Pujara to stand tall at the crease but the Saurashtra player committed hara kiri by running himself out for the second time. Having lost the top three, India resumed play at overnight score of 35/3. In what was a catastrophic blow for India, Pujara's run out left the visitors reeling at 49/4.

The last time this happened was way back in 2000 when New Zealand's then skipper Stephen Fleming was run out twice in the same Test against Zimbabwe at Wellington.

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor and former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy have both been run-out in both innings of a Test on two occasions.

Pujara's run-out was the 25th occasion in the history of Test cricket when a batsman has been run-out in both innings of a Test.

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports