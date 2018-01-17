Pujara creates couple of unwanted records at Centurion

India middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara created an unwanted record at Centurion as he became the first Indian player to be dismissed run out in each innings of a Test.

Pujara also became the first player to be run-out twice in a Test in the 21st century.

India needed Pujara to stand tall at the crease but the Saurashtra player committed hara kiri by running himself out for the second time. Having lost the top three, India resumed play at overnight score of 35/3. In what was a catastrophic blow for India, Pujara's run out left the visitors reeling at 49/4.