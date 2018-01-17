Pujara creates couple of unwanted records at Centurion

India middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara created an unwanted record at Centurion as he became the first Indian player to be dismissed run out in each innings of a Test.
Pujara also became the first player to be run-out twice in a Test in the 21st century.
India needed Pujara to stand tall at the crease but the Saurashtra player committed hara kiri by running himself out for the second time. Having lost the top three, India resumed play at overnight score of 35/3. In what was a catastrophic blow for India, Pujara's run out left the visitors reeling at 49/4.
The last time this happened was way back in 2000 when New Zealand's then skipper Stephen Fleming was run out twice in the same Test against Zimbabwe at Wellington.
Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor and former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy have both been run-out in both innings of a Test on two occasions.
Pujara's run-out was the 25th occasion in the history of Test cricket when a batsman has been run-out in both innings of a Test.
Pujara knows his limitations while batting, so why is he trying to extend himself while running? He has no one to blame himself, and he has let his team down disastrously- Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 17, 2018
This is plain disgusting. How can you get run out in both innings!! Key player twice. Come on! @cheteshwar1 this is poor judgment. #INDvSA-Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 17, 2018
Cheteshwar Pujara run out twice in the game.-Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 17, 2018
You cannot make this up.
No. 3 batsmen run out in both innings of a Test:-ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) January 17, 2018
Zaheer Abbas v Aus, 1972
Andrew Jones v Pak, 1994
Cheteshwar Pujara v SA, 2018#SAvInd
Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the first Indian to be run out twice in a Test.- Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2018
23rd player overall and first in over 17 years. Last was Stephen Fleming in Dec 2000. #SAvInd
Has this intent talk led to the downfall of @cheteshwar1 in both inning. Certainly not the pujara we have seen #PoliteEnquiries-Abhishek singh (@abhi1471989) January 17, 2018
Pujara run out twice in the match. In many ways symptomatic of the ineptitude of India-39;s batting-Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 17, 2018
Snaffles up amazing catches in the slips, runs from gully to the boundary to run Pujara out after Ngidi-s save and then catches this off Rohit. https://t.co/3y5RRrwZwe- Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2018