Pujara outdoes Dravid at Wanderers

Cheteshwar Pujara needed 54 deliveries to finally open his account in the first innings of the third Test at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

There was a sigh of relief and smiles in the Indian dressing room when Pujara clipped Lungi Ngidi behind square for a single.

It is just not Pujara who has consumed in excess of 50 deliveries to get off the mark.

George Giffen of Australia took 63 balls to get off the mark in his first Test innings in 1884. Stuart Broad of England took 62 balls to get off the mark at Auckland in 2013.

England wicketkeeper John Murray is on the top of the list as he took 79 deliveries to open his account against Australia during the Sydney Test of the 1962-63 series .

While these were people who went past a zero, the record for the longest Test duck of all time stays with New Zealand's Geoff Allott, who faced 77 deliveries without getting off the mark and was eventually dismissed for a duck during his 101 minutes stay at the wicket in the Auckland Test against South Africa (February 27-March 3).

Among Indians, before Pujara, it was Rahul Dravid who faced the maximum deliveries without scoring a run.

During the first Test of the four-match Test series against Australia in 2007-08, Dravid took 41 balls to get off the mark in the first innings at the MCG. Dravid, however, failed to make the struggle count as he departed for just five after facing 66 deliveries during his 103 minutes stay at the crease.

Pujara has at least done better, getting a half century against his name.

During the second Test, Pujara created an unwanted record at Centurion as he became the first Indian player to be dismissed run out in each innings of a Test.

Pujara also became the first player to be run-out twice in a Test in the 21st century.

Wanderers is not the only occasion Pujara has broken Dravid's batting record. Pujara also holds the record for the most number of balls faced by an Indian in a Test innings.

Dravid had faced 495 balls during his brilliant 270 against Pakistan in 2004. During Australia's tour of India, Pujara notched a double hundred and scored a magnificent 202 in 525 balls.

Sadly, his Wanderers stint would end with a 50 off 179 balls.