Pujara, Rahane tons guide India to 344/3 vs Lanka in second Test

Colombo: India rode on undefeated centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to post 344/3 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club here on Thursday.

At stumps, Pujara was batting on 128 while Rahane was unbeaten on 103 as the right-handed duo guided India to a strong position, adding 221 runs for the fourth wicket.

Earlier, opener Lokesh Rahul celebrated his comeback with a patient 57 off 82 balls before falling shortly after lunch.

