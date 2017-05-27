Pujara slams ton on his home debut for Nottinghamshire

File photo of Cheteshwar Pujara

India's Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara marked his home debut for Nottinghamshire with a century.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire roped in Pujara for a four-match championship stint, replacing Australia pacer James Pattinson, who will be on national duty for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Pujara, who has previously played county cricket with Derbyshire and Yorkshire, had made just two runs against Glamorgan in what was his first match of the season.

This is only his second game in the County Championship Division Two and India's Test No.3 reached his hundred in 174 balls, striking 13 boundaries against Gloucestershire.

Before being dismissed for 112, he was involved in an 185-run stand for the fourth wicket. Pujara, who averaged more than 50 on both of his previous stints, in 2014 and 2015 averages 51.32 in 48 Test matches for India and is coming off a fruitful 2016-17 season where in 13 Tests, he slammed four centuries and eight half-centuries and played key role in India's four series victories. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device