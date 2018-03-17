Pune to host IPL Eliminator, Qualifier 2: Report

Image Courtesy: BCCI

The MCA Stadium in Gahunje will play host to two of the playoff matches this season, according to media reports.

Pune, which is not home to any of the 8 IPL franchises this season, is set to host the Eliminator and the second Qualifier, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The two games will be played on May 23 and May 25. The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 are usually hosted at the home venue of the previous season's runner-up.

Despite 2017 runner-up Rising Pune Supergiant being defunct this year (due to the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals after serving their two-year ban), first priority will be given to Pune.

"For the play-off, there was a suggestion that since Rising Pune Supergiant (now defunct) were the runners-up last time, we should give first priority to Pune," IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "If the stadium and the wicket are ready, the first priority would be given to Pune, if not, then we will consider Kolkata for the playoffs," Shukla further added. Reportedly, other state associations, including that of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were pushing to host the playoffs.