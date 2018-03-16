Rabada's appeal to be heard on Monday

Dubai: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada's appeal against a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct will be heard on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.

"Michael Heron QC of New Zealand has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner for the hearing, which will be held via videoconference. Heron will then have 48 hours to arrive at a decision," the ICC said in a statement.

Rabada was suspended for the remaining two matches of the ongoing four-Test series against Australia after being handed three demerit points and a 50 per cent fine by ICC match referee Jeff Crowe for an inappropriate and deliberate shoulder contact with Australia captain Steve Smith on the opening day of the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

The conduct breach took Rabada's demerit points to the threshold of eight points leading to the suspension. He was subsequently handed another demerit point for a send-off given to David Warner in Australia's second innings, taking his total demerit points to nine.