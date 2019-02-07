Rahane to lead RoI squad vs Vidarbha in Irani Cup

New Delhi: Hours after Vidarbha successfully defended their Ranji Trophy crown for a second successive time, the BCCI senior selection committee on Thursday named Ajinkya Rahane as skipper of the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Irani Cup, starting February 12.

Vidarbha outclassed a star-studded Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash of the 85th Ranji Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VSCA) Stadium here.

The selectors also named Lokesh Rahul as captain of the India A squad that will take on England Lions in the second four-day game from February 13 in Mysore.

Squad: Rest of India: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh, Snell Patel. India A squad: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (WK), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron.