Rahane would be disappointed on his shot selection: Bangar

New Delhi: India Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday said middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane would be disappointed on how he got out on the opening day of the Third Test against Sri Lanka here

Rahane (2) was dismissed cheaply from a delivery by Sri Lanka chinaman Lakshan Sandakan which got him stumped by Niroshan Dickwella in the opening day of the third Test.

"He (Rahane) would be disappointed in the manner he got out. He is someone who works very hard, the 45-year-old told reporters during end of the day press conference.

"The shot selecting would be hurting him, because he is a quality player and going forward his overseas record has been phenomenal. "He is a quality player and has the ability to bounce back quickly," Bangar added. Talking about the opening combination India will play against South Africa in the upcoming tour in January, Bangar said: "The team management is clear that it will depend on the form of player, we are so spoilt for choices, whoever is making his opportunity is making it count. "The current form and the way in which the player have the mindset will consider them for the final eleven," he said.