Rahul Dravid unhappy over disparity in cash awards for U19 World Cup success

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh to each player of the Indian Under-19 Cricket team, who made the country proud by lifting their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup title in New Zealand on Saturday.

The board also declared that India U-19 head coach and former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will be rewarded with Rs 50 lakh, while the support staff will be given a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each.

With Dravid being the biggest name in the Indian contingent, the spotlight was on him throughout the tournament and even after India's historic triumph. "It's a bit embarrassing at times because I tend to get a lot of attention and focus, but it is really about the support staff and the quality of people that we’ve had. I don’t want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids,” Dravid said after his boys lifted the trophy.

Reports are emerging that Dravid is unhappy with this disparity in the allocation of prize money. According to a report in the Indian Express, Dravid has requested that all support staff members be rewarded evenly as the entire support staff had worked as a team, and had played an equal and united part in ensuring success in New Zealand. The 2008 India U19 World Cup coach Dav Whatmore and Bharat Arun, the 2012 India coach did not get more money than the Virat Kohli or Unmukt Chand-led teams when India had won the trophy in the last two occasions. New agency PTI, meanwhile has quoted a senior BCCI official defending the cricket board's move saying that Dravid got a bigger share because he is of a certain stature. "India is known for its guru shishya parampara (A teacher-student hierarchy) and the Guru always gets more. Obviously, the stature of the coach matters a lot." While Dravid is quite capable of speaking against this preferential treatment, one has to wait and watch to see how true this report is. With Agency Inputs