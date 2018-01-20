Railway googly making job switch difficult for Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who guided her side in the final of the Women's World Cup, is allegedly facing trouble over her job switch from her current employer, the Western Railway, to the Punjab Police, which offered her the Deputy Superintendent of Police's (DSP) post last year.

The Arjuna awardee is reportedly not relieved by the Railway, where she worked as an Office Superintendent and is being asked to pay the compensation amount before the end of the five-year term.

Reflecting on the same, Harmanpreet's father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, told ANI that she is facing problems in joining her new job as the Western Railway has not relieved her from her duties because of the five-year bond she had signed with them.

He said, "Harmanpreet was made to sign a five-year bond with railways which prohibits her from working elsewhere before the given time. But then Punjab Chief Minister offered her the post of DSP. Punjab Police has already finished the medical formalities of Harmanpreet and has also given her a joining letter".

"We have asked railway to cancel her bond as it would be good for her if she works in Punjab as she will be able to stay at home here, with us", he said.

However, Rekha Yadav, secretary Railway Sports Promotion Board has rejected the claims and has said that the railways is ready to relieve her and said that the office has already waived the bond amount for the services she has rendered.

"Railways has always been very supportive of sports people. If she [Harmanpreet] is getting a better opportunity, we would definitely like her to go and will for herself. So there is no question of her not being relieved", Yadav told ANI.

She added, "There is a bond condition of five years but given the contribution, Harman has made, not only for the country but also for the railways. We had moved her as an exceptional case for her bond period to be reduced to the extent she has already served at the railways. So out of five years, she has already served three years".

"Out of the five years, we are exempting her from the services she has rendered. It is only for the remaining period that the bond amount, as per rules, will be looked at. That will not be a very big amount", she said when asked about the bond compensation.

According to reports, Harmanpreet had also not been paid any salary for the last five months.

When asked about it, Yadav said, "For five months she has been away for the Big Bash League, which is a private tournament. So we had given her a NOC to play for the league, now for that, we do not give leave. She was in a special casual leave. So it is not a question of her being jobless or being rendered salary less".

Harmanpreet's father, however, said that he will not move the court if the railway further denies relieving his daughter.

