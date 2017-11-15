Rain disrupts India`s training ahead of Ist Test against Sri Lanka

Kolkata: The Indian cricket team on Wednesday cancelled its scheduled training session on the eve of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to inclement weather.

"Due to rainy weather, practice has been cancelled. The team will remain confined to hotel today," an India team management official said.

The skies were overcast and a slight drizzle hit the city on Wednesday which meant even if Virat Kohli and Co. hit the venue for their 9 a.m. training, they would be confined to indoor facilities of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"Light rain will continue for the next two days. The weather will clear up only after that," a weather department official said. India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across all formats a few months ago at the latter's own backyard, and will be hoping for similar results when the two sides meet again at home.