Rangana Herath to retire from Test cricket

Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath is all set to bid adieu to the longest format of the game after playing the first Test of their upcoming three-match series against England.

The 40-year-old told the selectors that he is reluctant to play all the three matches of the series and would like to retire following the first Test at the Galle International Stadium, ESPNcricinfo.com reported.

The venue holds significance for the left-arm bowler as it is on this ground he had made his Test debut back in 1999. Moreover, he is just one wicket short of scalping 100 wickets at the ground, matching the record of spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

In Herath's absence, spinner Dilruwan Perera will be the most likely replacement for the rest of the England Test series. Marred by knee injuries for several years, the orthodox bowler had to leave many Test series in-between including two series against India. Hearth has played a total of 92 Test matches so far, scalping 430 wickets with an economy rate of 2.81. He is Sri Lanka's second highest wicket-taker after Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 800 Test wickets in his kitty. Sri Lanka and England are slated to play a three-match Test series from November 6 to 27.

