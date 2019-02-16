Ranji champions Vidarbha clinches Irani Cup title too

Nagpur: Riding on their first innings lead, Ranji champions Vidarbha clinched the Irani Cup defeating Rest of India (RoI) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Despite the match ending in a draw, Vidarbha emerged champions on the basis of a 95-run first innings lead.

Vidarbha had scored 425 in their first innings in reply to Rest of India's 330. Later, RoI declared their second innings on 374/3, setting Vidarbha a 280 run target.

The Ranji champions had a poor start to their chase as they lost opener Faiz Fazal (0) early. However, Sanjay Raghunath (42) and Atharwa Taide (72) steadily revived the Vidarbha innings with a 116-run partnership for the second wicket.

The duo were going strong before pacer Rahul Chahar struck before lunch as he packed back Raghunath. Taide was then joined by Ganesh Satish (87) and the duo continued to dominate their opponents before Chahar struck once again to remove Taide with the Vidarbha scorecard reading 146/2. Satish and Mohit Kale then added 83 runs for the fourth wicket however, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja dismissed the latter to make the contest interesting. Bombay, Karnataka and now Vidarbha are the only sides to successfully defended both their #RanjiTrophy and Irani Cup titles. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2019 Vidarbha was just 11 runs away from victory however, Hanuma Vihari struck at the right time to send back Sathish and deny the Ranji champions a victory as the contest ended in a draw. Brief scores: Vidarbha 269 for 5 (Ganesh Satish 87, Atharwa Taide 72; Chahar 2/116) and 425 beat Rest of India 330 and 374 for 3 decl on first-innings lead Vidarbha are proving why they are champions on an off the field. The #IraniTrophy winners led by @faizfazal have decided to hand over their prize money to family members of martyrs of #PulwamaTerroristAttack. pic.twitter.com/Rh6i44nXrI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2019