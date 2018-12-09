Ranji Trophy: Delhi-Andhra match drawn despite Gambhir farewell ton

New Delhi: The Group B Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra, which is also the last match of veteran batsman Gautam Gambhir, ended in a dull draw at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium here on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 409/7 in their first innings, Delhi were bowled out for 433 in response to Andhra's first innings score of 380, which gave them a 53-run lead. Gambhir, who was the centre of attraction among the 500-odd crowd on Sunday, scored 112.

In reply, Andhra were all out for 130 in their second innings, thanks to Shivank Vashisht who picked up five wickets for 49 runs. Vikas Mishra scalped three wickets.

Needing 77 runs to win, Delhi batters, especially Anuj Rawat were right on the money as he slammed 23 runs in 17 balls. Lalit Yadav tried to continue the momentum after Rawat's dismissal but bad light stopped the play when just 36 runs were needed to win.