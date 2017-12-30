Ranji Trophy Final: Shorey's ton lifts Delhi to 271/6 on Day 1

Image Courtesy: @BCCIDomestic

Indore: Dhruv Shorey's unbeaten ton helped Delhi score 271/6 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy final match against Vidarbha at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Shorey (123) and Vikas Mishra (5) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Put in to bat, Delhi started off on a poor note as openers Kunal Chandela (0) and Gautam Gambhir (15) failed to provide the start the team wanted. Chandela was dismissed in the first over by Aditya Thakare.

After adding 29 runs to the score, Gambhir was also sent packing by Akshay Wakhare in the 13th over. WATCH highlights of Dhruv Shorey's determined 145-run knock for Delhi in the @paytm #RanjiTrophy 2017-18 #Final against Vidarbha #DELvVID here - https://t.co/HuEAxMBhfN — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 30, 2017 Shorey then came in the middle but lack of support from the other end cost Delhi heavily. Apart from Himmat Singh (66), no other middle-order batsmen -- Nitish Rana (21), Rishabh Pant (21) and Manan Sharma (13) -- contributed much to the cause and thus only managed to get 271 on the first day. For Vidarbha, Thakare and Rajneesh Gurbani took two wickets apiece while Siddesh Neral and Wakhare chipped in with a wicket each. Brief scores: Delhi 271/6 (Dhruv Shorey 123 not out, Himmat Singh 66; Rajneesh Gurbani 2/44) against Vidarbha.