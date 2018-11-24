Ranji Trophy: J&K taste first win, Uttarakhand thrash Sikkim in Round 3

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir notched up their first win in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season by hammering Tripura by eight wickets in a group A clash here on Friday.

On the other hand, in group C matches, Jharkhand suffered a 92-run defeat against Rajasthan at home, while Goa was also at the receiving end against Haryana, losing by 143 runs at the latter's home.

Meanwhile in plate group matches, Uttarakhand registered a thumping victory by thrashing Sikkim by an innings and 178 runs in a plate group match, while Meghalaya outclassed Nagaland by six wickets.

However in group B, Andhra played a draw with Tamil Nadu, host Madhya Pradesh settled for a tie with Punjab and the contest between Hyderabad and Delhi ended without any result. In group A, Karnataka's affair with Mumbai also ended without any result, Gujarat and Saurashtra played a draw, Chattisgarh played a draw with the Railways, while Baroda also showed a comeback to tie the issue against Vidarbha. In group C, the Services came back strongly in their second innings to deny Uttar Pradesh a win as the result the match ended in a draw. After the end of Round 3, Saurashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan lead the Elite group A, B and C charts respectively, while Uttarakhand sits atop the Plate group table.