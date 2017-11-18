Ranji Trophy: Pandey, Nischal put Karnataka in driving seat

File photo

Kanpur: Overnight batsmen Dega Nischal (195) and Manish Pandey (238) played brilliant individual knocks to help Karnataka post 642/7 at stumps against Uttar Pradesh on Day 2 of a sixth round match of the Ranji Trophy tournament here on Saturday.

Incoming batsman C.M. Gautam (4) and skipper Vinay Kumar (1) were at the crease when stumps were called in the Group A contest at the Green Park here.

Meanwhile, in the same group, Delhi skipper Ishant Sharma (3/14) bagged a three-wicket haul to allow his side take an upper hand against Mahrashtra who posted 59/8 to trail by 360 runs at the Palam A ground in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, resuming play, Delhi posted 419 runs. In Group B, Gujarat trio Priyank Panchal (152), Bhargav Merai (110) and Parthiv Patel (119 not out) played tremendous cricket to help their side post 450/3 against Rajasthan at stumps taking lead by 297 runs at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. In Group C, Odisha posted 64/2 against Baroda to trail by 439 runs at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Earlier, resuming play, Baroda scored 503 runs. In Group D, Bengal openers Abhishek Raman (149 not out) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (117) scored brilliant centuries to help their side post 309/3 against Punjab, taking a lead by 162 runs.