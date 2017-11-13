Ranji Trophy: Rasool, Aamir fifers give Jammu & Kashmir win

Jamshedpur: Jammu & Kashmir defeated Jharkhand while Vidarbha registered a win against Bengal in their respective groups on the final day on Sunday of the fifth round in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

In Group B, Jammu & Kashmir rode on a five-wicket haul from captain Parvez Rasool (5/99) and Aamir Aziz Sofi (5/63) to bundle out Jharkhand for 243 runs in the second innings, registering a victory by 106 runs.

For Jharkhand, lower-order batsman Shahbaz Nadeem (53) was the highest scorer at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

In Group D, Vidarbha bowlers Lalit Yadav (4/54) and Aditya Sarwate (3/59) bowled brilliantly to dismiss Bengal for 306 runs. Later, coming in to bat, Vidarbha posted 18/0 to chase down the narrow target in 1.3 overs and register a victory by 10 wickets at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in West Bengal. The sixth round of the tournament is slated to start from November 17.