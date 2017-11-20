Ranji Trophy: Victories for Gujarat, Kerala, Vidharba

Surat: In the sixth round, Gujarat spinner Siddharth Desai bagged a five-wicket haul to bowl out Rajasthan for 341 runs, helping the defending champions clinch victory by an innings and 107 runs on the final day in the Group B contest of the Ranji Trophy at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium here on Monday.

In Group B, Kerala bowlers KC Akshay, Sijomon Joseph and Jalaj Saxena picked-up seven wickets in unison to bundle out Saurashtra for 95 runs in the second innings, helping their side register victory by a mammoth 309 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Group D, Vidharbha bowler Akshay Wakhare grabbed five wickets to see Goa dismissed for 151 runs in the second innings, helping his side clinch victory by an innings and 37 runs at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.