Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha team arrive late, semi start delayed

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 17, 2017 13:01 hrs
Kolkata: The Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Vidarbha, slated to start on Sunday here at the Eden Gardens, was delayed by half an hour as Vidarbha arrived late.

Due to the 25K Kolkata marathon, the Vidarbha team was stuck in a traffic jam and reached the venue at around 8:40 a.m., sources said.

The marathon kicked off early morning and got over around that time.

The match was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but commenced 30 minutes after that due to the delay.

Vidarbha, playing in their first Ranji semifinal, won the toss and elected to bat on a greenish Eden track.

