Rashid Khan's historic hat-trick helps Afghanistan clean-sweep T20I series Vs Ireland

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan became the first spinner to take a hat-trick in a T20I as Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs to clean-sweep the three-match series in Dehradun.

Khan recorded figures of 5 for 27 to restrict Ireland to 178 for eight in their chase of 211.

Having picked up four wickets in four consecutive deliveries, Rashid also became the only bowler to do so in T20Is.

The others to take a hat-trick in T20Is are Brett Lee, Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Thissara Perera, Faheem Ashraf and Lasith Malinga.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi's 36-ball 81 took Afghanistan to 210 for seven after being put into bat first. Nabi's innings included six fours and seven sixes. In reply, Kevin O'Brien and Andy Balbirnie added 96 for the second wicket to raise hopes of a successful chase for Ireland but Khan's entry changed the scenario. He got O'Brien caught behind for 74 and then in the 18th over, dismissed George Dockrell, Shane Getkate and Simi Singh to end Ireland's dreams of a consolation win. The two teams will now play a 5-match ODI series starting Thursday and then a one-off Test at the same venue.