Ravi Shastri takes cricket fans back to 1983 World Cup

On the 36th anniversary of India's maiden cricket World Cup triumph, India head coach and member of the 1983 World Cup winning side, Ravi Shastri, took the cricket fans back to where it all started - the group-stage match between India and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

BCCI, in a tweet, shared the video of Shastri wherein he recalls the first win over the Caribbean side at Old Trafford.

Watch: Ravi Shastri relives India's win over West Indies in 1983