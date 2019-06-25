Ravi Shastri takes cricket fans back to 1983 World Cup

On the 36th anniversary of India's maiden cricket World Cup triumph, India head coach and member of the 1983 World Cup winning side, Ravi Shastri, took the cricket fans back to where it all started - the group-stage match between India and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.
BCCI, in a tweet, shared the video of Shastri wherein he recalls the first win over the Caribbean side at Old Trafford.
Watch: Ravi Shastri relives India's win over West Indies in 1983
On this iconic day, #TeamIndia Head coach & 1983 World Cup winner @RaviShastriOfc takes us back to where it all started
Kapil Dev-led India's stupendous World Cup win on June 25, 1983, is till date looked at as a revolutionary tale. India denied the West Indian treble as they defeated Clive Lloyd's Caribbean side by 43 runs in the finals at the Lord's.