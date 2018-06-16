Real Madrid confirm deal for Brazilian teenager Rodrygo

Madrid: Football Club Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazil under-20 forward Rodrygo Goes from Santos though he will not make the move to Spain until next year.

"Real Madrid and Santos have agreed that Rodrygo Goes will play his football at Real Madrid when he reaches the legal age requirement," a statement from Real Madrid said, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Although the player would be able to play for our club as of January 2019, the agreement in place sets out that he will join the squad in July of that year," it added.

Rodrygo, 17, has scored five goals in nine appearances for Santos in Brazil's Serie A.