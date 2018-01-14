Rishabh Pant slams 32-ball 100, fastest by an Indian

After being sacked as Delhi captain, Rishabh Pant slammed the second fastest T20 century- fastest by an Indian in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.
Pant blasted an unbeaten 116 off 38 balls against Himachal Pradesh as Delhi chased down a target of 144 with 10 wickets in hand.
Pant brought up his century in just 32-balls and his knock was studded with 12 huge sixes and eight hits to the fence.
Pant was retained for Rs 15 crore by IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils and this knock only assured Daredevils that the wicket-keeper batsman will be a key figure when the season begins.
India discard Gautam Gambhir was at the other end as Pant clobbered the Himachal Pradesh bowlers all around the park. Pant gave Delhi a flying start and along with Gambhir who scored an unbeaten 30 completed the run chase in 11.4 overs.
West Indian Chris Gayle still holds the record for the fastest century in the T20 format when he smashed a breathtaking 30 ball 100 against Pune Warriors during the 2013 edition of the IPL.
Just witnessed some outstanding hitting by @RishabPant777 scintillating ton #delhivshimachal-yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 14, 2018
Fastest T20 Century:-Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 14, 2018
30 balls: Chris Gayle
32 balls: Rishabh Pant
34 balls: Andrew Symonds
Fastest T20 Century by Indian:- Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 14, 2018
32 balls: Rishabh Pant
35 balls: Rohit Sharma
37 balls: Yusuf Pathan
45 balls: Rohit Sharma
Fastest Centuries in TWENTY20 Cricket:-Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 14, 2018
30 balls - Chris Gayle v PWI, 2013
32 balls - RISHABH PANT v Himachal, Today
34 balls - Andrew Symonds v Middlesex, 2004
35 balls - LP van der Westhuizen v Kenya, 2011
35 balls - David Miller v BAN, 2017
35 balls - Rohit Sharma v SL, 2017