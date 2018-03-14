Rogers named Australia's high performance coach

Melbourne: Former Test opener Chris Rogers has been appointed Cricket Australia's (CA) new high-performance coach to develop future stars.

The 40-year-old retired after playing 25 Tests and scoring 2015 runs with five Test centuries at an average of 42.87. He bowed out of Test cricket at The Oval in 2015.

Since then Rogers has been involved in multiple coaching roles and been a commentator on ABC radio.

Pat Howard, CA's executive general manager of team performance, said Rogers was an "outstanding addition".

"Chris brings thoughtfulness, persistence and passion to the role and combines this with a strong intellect," he said on Wednesday. "We're looking forward to having Chris work with Australia's next generation and watching him develop as a coach. We are confident he can have a big impact in moulding our rising stars into future international cricketers. "He has a wealth of cricket experience that will be invaluable to the players he will be working with. He enjoyed a successful career at both international and first-class level, succeeding in Australia and overseas," he added. Since retiring, Rogers has been involved with CA's pathways program, including as assistant coach at the recent Under 19 Cricket World Cup, and the English County system. In his new role, Rogers will concentrate on the batting alongside fellow high-performance coach Ryan Harris, who will develop the bowlers. He will start in May and has been contracted for two years.