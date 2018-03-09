Rohit hails 'clinical' performance against Bangladesh

Colombo: India captain Rohit Sharma termed "clinical" their six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their second match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series here on Thursday.

India restricted Bangladesh to 139/8 and then chased down the target with six wickets and 1.2 overs to spare to make a strong comeback after the loss to Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Shikhar Dhawan continued his red-hot form with a 55 off 43 deliveries to play the lead role in India's batting. But the win was mostly set-up by the bowlers Jaydev Unadkat (3/38), Vijay Shankar (2/32), Yuzvender Chahal (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/25).

"I think it was a great performance, something that was expected from us. Right from the start to the end, it was clinical and a complete team effort," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Talking about the improvements in his bowlers' show as compared to the previous match, Rohit said: "We looked into what went wrong in the game against Sri Lanka and we thought hitting the length was the option for us. We wanted their batsmen to take on the longer boundaries. "Bowlers executed plans very well. We kept it simple and got the basics right, which was missing in the first game." But Rohit wanted his teammates to improve fielding and catching. "Catching is something where there's always room for improvement. We want to get better as a fielding side. We are much better than that," he hoped.