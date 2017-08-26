Rohit, Harbhajan troll shirtless Yuvraj

Mood

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

While Harbhajan wrote 'Sallu bhai', Rohit wrote, "please define what you mean when you say 'Mood' because it's not very clear".

That was enough for fans to get involved in a friendly banter.

Yuvraj was dropped from the ODI series squad that is currently playing a five match series in Sri Lanka. However, chief selector, MSK Prasad clarified that the national team's door is still open for the veteran cricketer.

"Yuvraj has been rested. Doors are never closed on anybody. Everybody has got a right to play cricket. It's their passion. They are chasing their passion. In terms of selection, we try to select the best possible team. Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS Dhoni (or anybody else). When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody."