'Rohit is more talented than Virat but with hardwork he has left everyone behind'

Virat Kohli, as the world No.1 and Rohit Sharma as No.2 adorn the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen currently. The duo lived up to their credentials as they both slammed centuries to help India cruise home in their chase of 323 in the first ODI against the West Indies.

Kohli's aggressive 140 was matched by Rohit's sublime 152* as the pair stitched together a record 246-run stand for the second wicket. The stand was their fifth 200-plus run partnership in ODI cricket -- the most by any pair in the history of the game.

Harbhajan Singh, who has shared the dressing room with the batting stars, is completely bowled over by their skills.

"Rohit Sharma is a player of a different level. When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play, it is difficult to judge who is better. The No.1 and No.2 ranking is justified for them. And for me both of them are No.1. The pair is No.1 and whenever they bat together, they dominate.

"When India were playing a home series against Australia, they won't allow anybody below No.3 to bat. These two showed again that they dominate whenever they bat together and not that they give chances while batting. They are exceptional players," Harbhajan said.

The veteran off-spinner also praised Kohli for his outstanding ton on Sunday. Kohli registered his 36th century in ODIs and 60th overall and became the fastest to reach the landmark.

"It looked like Virat Kohli was batting on a different wicket altogether. It looked like he came to dominate and won't stop. The amount of hard work Virat has put in on his game, he doesn't' give chances. He plays down the ground mostly, doesn't play much lofted shots. So, his game is so strong that to get him out, you need to bowl a really good delivery," added an awestruck Harbhajan.

"Virat Kohli is getting better day-by-day and nobody knows how to get him out really and I feel, when he stops playing, nobody can break them that easily," Bhajji added.

The Turbanator further noted that if there's one player in the Indian team, who is as good as Kohli, it has to be Rohit.

"Virat's numbers have grown over the last couple of years and if I say there is anybody near him, I'll have to say Rohit. If I say Rohit isn't as good a player as Virat, it'll be unfair on him. Both are No.1 players.

"Virat's hunger has grown over the years compared to when he came in. The hunger for runs was there from the U-19 days and there was no deficiency in terms of talent. But, his hard work has taken him where he is now. There was a time during the Test series versus West Indies long back when he was getting out constantly while trying to hook and it seemed like he will never get selected again. But, he showed through hard work that someone can achieve anything through hard work," Harbhajan said.

"If I speak of Rohit, he hit three-four sixes off Morne Morkel in the T20 World Cup in South Africa on a bouncy Durban track. I understood then only that he has a special talent. And, if I just speak of talent, he will be above Kohli but with hard work, Kohli left everyone behind.

But, if Rohit works a tad harder, he can leave Kohli behind with the amount of capability he has. But, it is great to see two of the world's best batsmen are from India and they are dominating the game," Harbhajan added in his assessment of Rohit.

On Sunday, Rohit registered his sixth 150-plus score to overtake Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner, who have five each.

The 30-year-old also went past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 186 sixes in ODIs. He now has 194 sixes behind MS Dhoni (210) and Sachin Tendulkar (195).

With four matches to go in the series, we can expect more fireworks from the batting superstars.