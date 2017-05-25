Rohit, Jadhav departure to England delayed

Team India departed for the United Kingdom to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy without Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav.

The two Maharashtra cricketers didn't accompany Virat Kohli and co. when the team boarded the flight to Londay on Wednesday night.

As per reports, after winning the IPL, Rohit sought a few days leave to attend his cousin's wedding.

In Jadhav's case, his visa did not arrive on time which prevented the Pune batsman from travelling with the team. The BCCI has approached the British High Commission to grant Jadhav the required clearance.

The duo will now leave for England on Friday and join the team ahead of the first warm-up game against Bangladesh.