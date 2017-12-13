Rohit records third double ton in ODIs

Mohali: India skipper Rohit Sharma (208 not out), who piloted India to a mammoth 392 against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, became the first cricketer to score three double hundred in the One-Day International (ODI).

Coming into the match, the Mumbaikar was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. At the PCA Stadium here, Sharma belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes.

It was his sixth score of more than 100 in ODIs this year, tying with Virat Kohli (also this year) and Sachin Tendulkar (1996). The latter, though, holds the record of maximum nine centuries by an Indian in 1998.

Rohit was engaged in two big partnerships -- 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67; 9x4) and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70; 4x9, 2x6). Rohit's first double ton was against Australia in 2013 in Bengaluru. In his 158-ball 209, the Mumbai right-hander also made a world record of 16 sixes. One year later, Rohit went on to score another double century. This time it was against Sri Lanka. Rohit scored 264 in 2014 at Eden Gardens, making him the highest individual ODI scorer. Making his ODI debut in 2007 against Ireland, Rohit is behind Virender Sehwag in terms of highest individual scores by captains in ODIs. Sehwag had scored 219 against West Indies in 2011.