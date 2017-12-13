Rohit scales Mt.200 for record third time, Twitter goes berserk

The crowd at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday witnessed a historical moment from an outrageous Rohit Sharma in the series savior match against Sri Lanka.
Rohit became the first player on the globe to surpass the 200-run mark three times in one-day internationals (ODIs).
While creating multiple records batting here, the stand-in skipper's 208 (not out) took India to a big total of 392 at the loss of four wickets.
Here's how Twitter reacted.
Way to go my friend. Always a joy to watch you bat@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/wAhZr5t0ZB-sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 13, 2017
Wah Rohit Wah ! 35 balls for the second hundred. So proud of you Rohit Sharma ! pic.twitter.com/EPWGZ2qcaG-Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 13, 2017
The man of double hundreds @ImRo45 You beauty ! World class brothaman-yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 13, 2017
Got to feel for SL. Got caught in the jaws of Rohit Sharma. Anyone else, there would have been some respite. #IndvSL-Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 13, 2017
Yuvraj? https://t.co/7iZYDE7pXI-Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 13, 2017
Not one, not two but three double centuries in ODI cricket. You made batting look easy and simple in this innings, @ImRo45. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Keep them coming always#IndvsSri #BCCI pic.twitter.com/yrb2chCK8U-Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 13, 2017
What an innings Hitman , quite unreal. Many congratulations on the 3rd ODI double. 3 alone out of a total 7 ODI double hundred- Take a bow @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/RzZKzoEwnt-VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 13, 2017
2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣*️⃣-ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2017
200s by @ImRo45 - 3
200s by everyone else - 4
First 100 - 115 balls
Second 100 - 36 balls
153 balls, 13 fours, 12 sixes.
Outstanding.#INDvSL #howzstat pic.twitter.com/0P4nBxoSRj
Only Person On The Field With A Better Timing Than Rohit Sharma Is The Cameraman Showing Rohit's Wife After Every SIX #INDvSL #INDvsSL #RohitSharma-Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 13, 2017
Kids Hit Half-century-Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 13, 2017
Men Hit Century
Legends Hit Double Ton In Tests
Ultra Legends Hits Double Ton In ODIs
Well Played #Hitman Rohit Sharma. Always Great To Watch You Play When You Get Going#INDvSL #INDvsSL #RohitSharma
Kya toh bhi karra chicha....@ImRo45. Aise koi to bhi phodte? #hitman#thirddoublehundredinodi pic.twitter.com/GxlssIoLgr— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 13, 2017
Tears in her eyes-Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@TrollCinemaOff) December 13, 2017
Their 3rd Marriage Anniversary Today and he hit and become first to score 3 double hundred
This is The Best Gift to Her wife #RoHIT #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/PpwSfsHrGl
Photo of the Day #rohitsharma pic.twitter.com/tIrUAK0kML-Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 13, 2017