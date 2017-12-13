 Rohit scales Mt.200 for record third time, Twitter goes berserk
  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Rohit scales Mt.200 for record third time, Twitter goes berserk

Rohit scales Mt.200 for record third time, Twitter goes berserk

Last Updated: Wed, Dec 13, 2017 16:26 hrs
Rohit Sharma

The crowd at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday witnessed a historical moment from an outrageous Rohit Sharma in the series savior match against Sri Lanka.

Rohit became the first player on the globe to surpass the 200-run mark three times in one-day internationals (ODIs).

While creating multiple records batting here, the stand-in skipper's 208 (not out) took India to a big total of 392 at the loss of four wickets.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

'

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports