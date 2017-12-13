Rohit scales Mt.200 for record third time, Twitter goes berserk

The crowd at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday witnessed a historical moment from an outrageous Rohit Sharma in the series savior match against Sri Lanka.

Rohit became the first player on the globe to surpass the 200-run mark three times in one-day internationals (ODIs).

While creating multiple records batting here, the stand-in skipper's 208 (not out) took India to a big total of 392 at the loss of four wickets.

Here's how Twitter reacted.