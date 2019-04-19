Rohit Sharma 3rd Indian to score 8K T20 runs

New Delhi: Explosive opener Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian batsman to score 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat while playing for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit scored 30 off 22 balls in Mumbai's 40-run win over DC in Thursday's game at the Feroz Shah Kotla, which took him past the 8,000-run mark in T20s.

The 31-year-old has 8,018 runs in 307 T20 games. Suresh Raina (8,216 runs) and Virat Kohli (8,183 runs) are the other two Indian batsman to reach the milestone.

Since 2008 when IPL was launched, Rohit has hit 4,716 runs in 181 matches while playing for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league. He has also scored 2,331 runs in 94 T20Is for India to emerge as the third most prolific scorer in the shortest format of the game for the Men in Blue. In the ongoing IPL season, Rohit has so far amassed 223 runs at an average of 27.87 but has not managed a single half-century. His team sits at the second spot in the points table with six wins from nine games and will next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday.