Rohit Sharma achieves unique feat after Cape Town thriller

Image Courtesy: BCCI

As Team India ended its two-month long tour to South Africa on a winning note, Rohit Sharma joined an elite list of captains who won the first four T20Is in charge of their respective teams.

Rohit is the sixth captain and the first Indian to achieve this feat after Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed as well as Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga.

Despite his inconsistent form with the bat, Rohit marshalled his troops well after India set South Africa a target of 173 in the final T20I in Cape Town on Saturday to help the visitors clinch a thrilling victory by 7 runs.

Before receiving the trophy Rohit said, "To be honest, I thought we were 15 runs short. How the first half went, I thought we lost our way towards the end. I mean these things happen and we learn from it. It was a decent score and once again, the bowlers did it for us. We know how crucial it is for our top three to stay as long as possible. It has happened throughout the series. Last match, it was pleasing to see our middle order perform. Hopefully we can move forward as a group in the coming games. We discussed certain plans and it worked. We tried to keep the ball on the stumps. Their batsmen like width. So it made them go after the bowling after 6 overs. It was a complete bowling unit performance. Throughout the series, we showed a lot of intensity, which helped us get those crucial wins. We never backed down from whatever situation we were thrown in."