Rohit Sharma climbs to 5th spot in ODI rankings

Dubai: Indian opener and stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma has moved up to grab the fifth position among latest One-Day International (ODI) batsmen rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Sharma attained the career-high rankings-point tally of 825 points after the second Mohali ODI when he struck an unbeaten 208, to become the only player in history to hit three double tons in the 50-overs-format game.

Having crossed the 800 mark for the first time, Sharma ended the series with 816 points to gain two slots in the rankings.

The right-handed batsman had earlier enjoyed a career-high third ranking in February 2016. Meanwhile, Sharma's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, named player of the series, too has gained one slot to reach the 14th position after aggregating 168 runs including an unbeaten 100 in Visakhapatnam in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The top rank is still kept by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. He is trailed by AB de Villiers and with David Warner at No. 3. Babar Azam rounds off an unchanged top four. Among the bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has moved up 23 places to take the 28th place after finishing with six wickets in the series, Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has moved up 16 places to take a career-best 56th slot while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gained 10 slots to also reach a career-best 45th position. There has been no change of positions in the ICC ODI team rankings. India could have overtaken South Africa to take top position with series whitewash but that was ruled out early after losing the opening match in Dharamshala to settle for a 2-1 series win with an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the final ODI.