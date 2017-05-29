Rohit Sharma, India's Inzamam-ul-Haq

The Indian cricket team is on a roll. They are the best Test side in the world, winning three home series in a row, being undefeated in a Test series for a while now. They are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy. A very effective T20 side as well, and going by the local talent that we have seen at this year's IPL, it won't be long before they become world T20 champions again. For once in our cricketing history, we can surely say that we have a team that can win in any format, anywhere in the world. Such is that talent in the present squad. But what if I tell you that the most talented player in India, is not a certainty in this squad?

If you were to ask any Indian cricket fan, who is the best player in the Indian team, you won’t be surprised to hear Virat Kohli’s name. To be fair, Kohli has done exceptionally well to warrant this praise, both as a batsman and as a captain. Some fans may say Ravichandran Ashwin is the best bowler in the world and that would be very hard to disagree. But why isn't Rohit Sharma’s name spoken in the same vein?

The enigma that is Rohit Sharma, is pretty hard to comprehend. His sublime talent can leave you spellbound. Effortless elegance, the man can play those classy shots with nonchalant ease. He can take on any bowling in the world and make them look dismal. He can pick the length very early and play very late. He is so good that he can employ the front-foot pull shot to the fastest of bowlers, whacking them over the mid-wicket boundary, or he could just loft the length deliveries, straight over the sight screen. He became the first player in the world to score two double hundreds in ODIs. He is the third Indian cricketer to score back-to- back centuries in his first two Tests. With his T20 century against South Africa, he became the first Indian player to score centuries in all three formats. Not only is he pleasing to watch, he has the ability to go on and on, carrying his bat right through. Yet, Kohli has a better record in all three formats. Few would even remember that it was Rohit (June 2007) who made his international debut at least a year before Virat Kohli (August 2008) made his.

A quick comparison of their stats:

Rohit Sharma

Format Tests ODI T20I Matches 21 153 62 Runs 1184 5131 1364 Average 37.00 41.37 31.72 100s/50s 2/7 10/29 10/29 Top Score 177 264 106

Virat Kohli

Format Tests ODI T20I Matches 54 179 48 Runs 4451 7755 1709 Average 51.75 53.10 53.40 100s/50s 16/14 27/39 0/16 Top Score 235 183 90*

The enigma of Rohit Sharma is not an anomaly. A look back at the previous generation of international cricketers reveals that Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq is much the same. Inzamam announced his arrival onto the world stage with his swashbuckling knock to put Pakistan in the final of the 1992 World Cup and then followed it up with a crucial knock in the summit clash to win them the trophy. He was instantly compared to two other young guns of that era -- Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar. Though Inzamam went on to have a great career, he isn't spoken in the same breath as the other two.

The playing style of Rohit too is reminiscent of Inzamam, and every attribute mentioned of Rohit from the earlier paragraph, would apply to Inzy as well. Inzy was also blessed with the rare talent of picking the length early and playing late. Besides, he also played in the best-ever Pakistani cricket team. The Pakistan squad of the 90's was loaded with talent. The batting line-up included the likes of Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Javed Miandad, Salim Malik and Ijaz Ahmed, but it was Inzamam who was the most gifted of the lot. He was gifted enough to last midway through the next generation, seeing the emergence of Yusuf Youhana, Younis Khan and others. Yet, he wasn't Pakistan's top run-getter in Tests, Younis and Miandad are ahead of him. His ODI stats are better, but they didn’t translate into consistent victories. This is where, both Lara and Tendulkar, are one up over Inzy.

Make no mistake, Rohit and Inzy are great players and have had good careers. However, they have the talent to be those exceptional players and proven match winners' day in and day out. Being gifted with talent is one thing, making effective use of that talent is a rare skill altogether. Rohit is still in his prime and has a lot of years ahead of him. Injuries and form factored in, if he makes full use of his talent, there is no stopping him.

Kapil Dev has thrown down the gauntlet by favouring England to win the Champions Trophy this year. With the squad that England has, plus home conditions and recent form, he's fully justified. But for India to defend the title, not only do we need the likes of Kohli and Ashwin firing in all cylinders, but also the support cast, led by Rohit himself.

