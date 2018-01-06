'Rohit Sharma is best nightwatchman': Twitter slams batsman for falling cheaply

The inclusion of Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane raised eyebrows and with the former failing to fire once again in overseas conditions the debate has just heated up further.

Against a hostile South African attack, Rohit failed to bail India out of trouble and despite resisting the attack, Kagiso Rabada trapped him plumb to leave India in dire straits.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a dream start but India failed to seize the advantage after bowling out South Africa for 286 on Day one.