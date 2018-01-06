  1. Sify.com
'Rohit Sharma is best nightwatchman': Twitter slams batsman for falling cheaply

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 06, 2018 16:56 hrs

The inclusion of Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane raised eyebrows and with the former failing to fire once again in overseas conditions the debate has just heated up further.

Against a hostile South African attack, Rohit failed to bail India out of trouble and despite resisting the attack, Kagiso Rabada trapped him plumb to leave India in dire straits.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a dream start but India failed to seize the advantage after bowling out South Africa for 286 on Day one.

India lost three quick wickets in reply to South Africa's 286 and the onus was on Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara to rebuild India's innings.

However, Rohit's painstaking innings came to an end when Rabada dismissed him for just 11. Twitter wasn't pleased by Rohit's show with the bat, especially since he was included in the playing XI ahead of a technically sound Ajikya Rahane.

A look at some of the reactions.

Soon India were staring down the barrel as even Pujara was back in the pavilion after the Lunch break.

