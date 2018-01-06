'Rohit Sharma is best nightwatchman': Twitter slams batsman for falling cheaply

The inclusion of Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane raised eyebrows and with the former failing to fire once again in overseas conditions the debate has just heated up further.
Against a hostile South African attack, Rohit failed to bail India out of trouble and despite resisting the attack, Kagiso Rabada trapped him plumb to leave India in dire straits.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a dream start but India failed to seize the advantage after bowling out South Africa for 286 on Day one.
India lost three quick wickets in reply to South Africa's 286 and the onus was on Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara to rebuild India's innings.
However, Rohit's painstaking innings came to an end when Rabada dismissed him for just 11. Twitter wasn't pleased by Rohit's show with the bat, especially since he was included in the playing XI ahead of a technically sound Ajikya Rahane.
A look at some of the reactions.
Surviving pace bowling for an hour. I think Rohit Sharma is the best night watchman India has produced in three decades. #IndvsSA-one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) January 6, 2018
While Cheteshwar Pujara defence looks pure meditation, Rohit sharmas looks like that of a Night Watchman #IndvsSA-Hariom Kumar (@hkumar26) January 6, 2018
That's Test Cricket For You Mr.Rohit Sharma #SAvIND-Shanujan (@J_Shanujan) January 6, 2018
No worries Rohit Sharma.. you can always come back to India and hit another 200 on a flat lifeless pitch in a meaningless ODI and get the sheep to swoon all over you. #flatpitchbully #IndVsSA #IndiaVsSouthAfrica-Desi Inkog (@RajInkog) January 6, 2018
Karun was dropped immediately after his 300 that too against Bangla, The skipper said Can't forget Rahane's contributions over the period of time.But that doesn39;t apply for Rohit, what happened to overseas contribution of Rahane now-Avinash Ranganath (@avi_ranganath) January 6, 2018
Playing Rohit Sharma in south Africa basis his perf agnst Sri Lanka is like selecting a CounterStrike player in National Army... #IndvsSA-Muhammad Ashraf (@ashrafrulz) January 6, 2018
Rohit-39;s problem against incoming deliveries is just as big as Virat's struggle outside off. It-s just that the stature of Rohit isn-t as big as Virat in test cricket and thus nobody talks about it. #SAvIND #SittingDuck- Akshay VK18 Sharma (@akshaypasu) January 6, 2018
They say Test match is the real cricket. Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma-s real talent is not compatible for test matches.-Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 6, 2018
Well done Kohli...first destroy Rahane confidence and then play Rohit in tests...useless captain-Preeti Chopra (@preeti_chopra2) January 6, 2018
Surely Saha should have come in before Ashwin / though Ashwin could have come in before Rohit. #SAvIND-Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 6, 2018
Soon India were staring down the barrel as even Pujara was back in the pavilion after the Lunch break.