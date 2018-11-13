Rohit Sharma rested from India A match against Kiwis

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been rested by the medical team of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the Indian A's first four-day match against New Zealand A.

According to an official statement by the BCCI, the decision was taken keeping in mind his "recent workload."

"Mr. Rohit Sharma, who was originally named in India A's squad for the first four-day match against New Zealand A, has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the team management and the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The decision was taken keeping in mind his recent workload," the official statement read.

Sharma will now travel with India's T20 squad that will leave for Australia on November 16 from Mumbai. Following is the India A squad for the first four-day game against New Zealand A: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper).