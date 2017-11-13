Ronaldo becomes father for fourth time

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! pic.twitter.com/nMT4rYc32U

Alana, who cannot be seen in the picture, arrived nine days earlier than anticipated at a Hospital Quiron Universal near Ronaldo's home.

Prior to the birth, Georgina and Ronaldo had decided to reveal the baby's name, the Mirror reported.

The Portuguese star had said that he selected the first name while Georgina decided the second.

"The name of my daughter will be Alana Martina. I just wanted to share this with you. I think it is a beautiful name," Ronaldo had earlier said.

In June, Ronaldo welcomed birth of his twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, from a surrogate mother in the United States.

Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr., who was born in 2010.