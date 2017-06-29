Ronaldo confirms birth of twins

Madrid: Portugal skipper and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he had become the father of twin sons during the ongoing Confederations Cup.

"I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two sons were born," he wrote on Facebook.

Portugal lost to Chile in the semi-finals via penalty shoot-out 3-0 to bow out of the competition. Ronaldo on Wednesday ruled himself out of the third place clash.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese.

"The president of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national team have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget," he said. "I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time." Ronaldo's first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, turned seven earlier this month.