Ronaldo, Messi again in list of nominees for Ballon d'Or

Paris: Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Uruguay defender Diego Godin and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino were nominated by France Football magazine on Monday for the prestigious Ballon d'Or awards.

The five players were named in the second round of the 30-nominee list, joining the first round that included Real Madrid pair, France forward Karim Benzema and Wales winger Gareth Bale, Manchester City's forward Sergio Aguero of Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani of Uruguay and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker of Brazil, reports Efe news.

Juventus forward Ronaldo, winner of the last two editions of the award, will be looking forward to winning his sixth award after claiming his third straight UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid in 2018 before moving to the Italian club.

Real Madrid goalie Courtois was named the best goalkeeper in the 2018 World Cup in Russia after leading Belgium to finish third in this tournament.

Godin managed to win the UEFA Europa League title in 2018 with Atletico Madrid.

Firmino, who just turned 27, was a finalist of the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool while De Bruyne, 27, won the English Premier League with Manchester City.

Messi, Neymar, Modric on Ballon d'Or nominees list

Barcelona's Argentine star, Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar and Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric have been nominated by France Football magazine for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

The provisional list, issued on Monday night, also included Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Manchester United's Paul Pogba of France, Real Madrid defender Marcelo, PSG's French forward Kylian Mbappe, Tottenham Hotspur's French keeper Hugo Lloris, Juventus' Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic and Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.

So far, six Real Madrid players have been named including Spain's Isco Alarcon, Frenchman Karim Benzema, Wales' Gareth Bale, Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois, Modric and Marcelo, as well as Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Santiago Bernabeu to join Serie A Juventus at the end of last season.

Tied at three nominated players apiece have been Atletico Madrid, with France's Antoine Griezmann, Uruguay's Diego Godin and Oblak, Liverpool, with Brazilians Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Mane and PSG with Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, France's Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The winner of the award will be announced at a ceremony on December 3.

Here's the 30-man shortlist:

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City, Argentina)

Alisson (Liverpool, Brazil)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, Wales)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain, Uruguay)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Portugal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, Brazil)

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid, Uruguay)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, France)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea, Belgium)

Isco (Real Madrid, Spain)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, England)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, France)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur, France)

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Croatia)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool, Senegal)

Marcelo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, Slovenia)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United, France)

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona, Croatia)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona, Uruguay)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, France)