Ronaldo wins best player at Globe Soccer Award

Real Madrid swept the Globe Soccer Awards 2017 as it won the best team of the year, while star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was chosen the best player.

Zinedine Zidane was chosen as best coach for Real Madrid, reports Marca.

Ronaldo grabbed the award for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall.

The Portuguese international beat Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the personal gong.

Among other awards, La Liga was picked as the best league in the world, while retired Barcelona defender Carles Puyol and Francesco Totti of club Roma were awarded for their sporting careers.

