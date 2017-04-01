Rooney confirms WrestleMania cameo and WWE summer move

|Source :
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he will cut short his contract at the Premier League club to pursue a "dream" move into the world of wrestling- with his debut appearance to come at WrestleMania on Sunday.
Rooney, who has been linked with an Old Trafford exit for months, has ended any lingering suspicions of an MLS switch with a shock decision to join the world of wrestling.
"It's always been a dream of mine to be a wrestler ever since I was a kid," goal.com quoted the 31-year-old as saying to WWE's official website.
"The gaffer [Jose Mourinho] had talked about me following Bastian [Schweinsteiger] to MLS, but it's not very good, is it? It wouldn't be hard to score loads."
"I wanted a challenge instead and I think the WWE will be that. All the lads in the dressing room have been great about it," he added.
The striker will hop on a flight to Orlando, Florida for WrestleMania following Manchester United's Premier League fixture against West Brom on Saturday.
Rooney, however, did not reveal what his cameo at the Orlando Citrus Bowl would entail.
"I can't reveal what's going to happen, I'm sworn to secrecy," Rooney said. "I'm definitely going to get booed though.
The 31-year-old also said as his flight back to Manchester isn't until Tuesday, he would spend Monday at the Disney World.
It should be noted that WrestleMania 33 won't be Rooney's wrestling debut as in November 2015, he went with his son, Kai, to the Manchester Arena for a WWE Raw event and slapped British star Wade Barrett at the side of the ring.
The United skipper will work with a special WWE performance coach over the summer.
Rooney isn't the first footballer to swap football for wrestling. Bundesliga goalkeeper Tim Wiese swapped gloves, kit and boots for chairs, cages and smackdowns in 2014.
