Ross Taylor becomes leading run scorer for Kiwis in ODIs

Ross Taylor has surpassed former skipper Stephen Fleming to be the leading run scorer for New Zealand in the one-day format.

The 34-year-old achieved that feat during the third ODI against Bangladesh where he played a knock of 69 runs. Taylor has now a total of 8021 ODI runs in his kitty as compared to Fleming’s tally of 8007 runs.

By crossing the 8000-run mark, the right-hand batsman has also become the fourth fastest cricketer after Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Sourav Ganguly to touch the figure, ICC reported.

Regarded as one of the greatest New Zealand batsmen, Taylor is also at top when it comes to scoring centuries and half centuries. He has more centuries and half centuries in ODI format than any of the New Zealand batsmen. Taylor holds a good record in the Test format, as well. He is just 649 runs behind Stephen Fleming is who is the top run getter for New Zealand in the longest format of the game.