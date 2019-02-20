Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's highest run-scorer in ODIs

Ross Taylor has become New Zealand's highest run-getter in ODIs, surpassing former Kiwi captain Stephen Fleming.

A former captain himself, Taylor, achieved the feat during his team's 88-run win over Bangladesh by 88 runs in the third ODI in Dunedin that also completed a series whitewash for the Kiwis.

Taylor scored an 81-ball 69 and his 47th ODI half-century took his career tally in the 50-over format to 8,026 runs, overtaking Fleming's 8,007.

Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham also made half centuries as the hosts put up a mammoth 330 for six.

Taylor, who made his ODI debut in 2006, reached his milestone in 203 innings with a superb average of 48.34. If compared, Ross' average is much better than that of Fleming's and till now, he has had only four calendar years with average of below 40. Add to that, since the start of 2017, Taylor has been an exceptional ODI batsman, with five centuries and 14 fifties to his credit. "I definitely would have taken that when I played my first match donkey's years ago. If you play long enough, I guess these records come along but it's nice to set the bar for the next guy. I'm still enjoying myself and hopefully I've still got a few years in me," Taylor said, reflecting on the amazing feat.