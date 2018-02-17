Rumeli Dhar to replace Goswami in T20I against Proteas

All-rounder Rumeli Dhar will join the Indian women's squad to replace injured fast bowler Jhulan Goswami for the remaining three T20Is against South Africa.

Goswami was ruled out of the five-match T20I series due to a heel injury.

The pacer recently became the first female cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets in the second ODI against South Africa, which clinched by a massive 178-run victory at Kimberley.

Goswami, an ICC Women Cricketer of the Year in 2007, had earlier broken Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick's record of highest wickets in women ODIs.

India are currently leading the T20I series 2-0 with a a nine-wicket win in the second match. Earlier, India registered a thumping seven-wicket win over South Africa in the high-scoring series opener in Potchefstroom. India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rumeli Dhar