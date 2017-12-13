Rural cricket gets a boost, thanks to Wonder Cement`s initiative

To promote cricket at rural level, Wonder Cement team recently launched the Wonder Cement Saath 7 – Cricket Mahotsav. The event was flagged off by former India skipper Kapil Dev.

Wonder Cement Saath 7 Cricket Mahotsav 2017 has commenced with more than 4,500 matches held on second and third tehsil level rounds.

A total number of 298 tehsil winning teams will now face against each other at the 51 district level matches to be held across the three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The final will be played 24th December at the Delhi Public School ground in Udaipur. Speaking on the initiative, Vivek Patni, Director, Wonder Cement said, "Cricket isn't just a game. It is a bona fide religion. People from all three states, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have shown an interest beyond the realm of our expectations. We get to witness the sportsman spirit and courage from all these amazing people that participate from all walks of life." A total of 14,000 teams registered for Saath7 Cricket Mahotsav of which 60 are all women's team.