Ruthless India maul Pakistan to enter final with 203-run win

Pakistan batsmen needed to play out their skins to chase down the total – their best-ever chase in U19 World Cups, but a superior India never allowed them to get even close to the total.

So India U19 into the final. 203 runs. Played at a different level to Pakistan today. - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2018

This is as comprehensive a win as is possible in a semi-final of an ICC tournament. A lot of the Indian boys look ready for this level. #ICCU19CWC —- Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2018

Mighty impressed with this young side. Especially the fielding. And good to see that young Indian bowlers want to bowl quick. - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2018

India will now play against Australia in the final in Tauranga on Saturday.

India U19 now first side to reach the final of #U19CWC for the 6th time!

Pakistan and Australia have done so on five occasions!#U19CricketWorldCup#IndvPak#ICCU19WorldCup Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 30, 2018

India opted to bat first as Prithivi Shaw and Manjot Kalra gave India a fine start with their 89-run opening stand. Prithvi was in his zone especially against Shaheen Afridi - the teenage sensation of Pakistan.

While Prthivi was brilliant with his technique and footwork, Manjot made full use of his lifeline after he was dropped twice by Zaid Alam, off Shaheen on 24 and on 29 off Hassan Khan.

What a 100 from Shubman Gill.Played with a lot of maturity and responsibility.272 is a good score. Now the onus is on the bowlers. #IndvPak #under19worldcup - VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 30, 2018

He went on to score a 59-ball 47, but Prithvi was run out unfortunately after attempting a quick single. Manjot was then back in the hut as Indiw were reduced to 94/2.

It was then Gill who took charge of the innings with a brilliant unbeaten century, virtually batting Pakistan out of the match.

Fastest centuries for India in U19 World Cup:



73 balls - Virat Kohli v WI, 2008

82 balls - Rishabh Pant v NAM, 2016

93 balls - SHUBMAN GILL v PAK, Today#INDvPAK #U19CWC - Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 30, 2018

Harvik Desai (20), Riyan Parag (2) and Abhishek Sharma (5) were the other notable contributors as Gill singlehandedly helped India post a huge total on board.

Pakistan's Muhammad Musa (4/67) and Arshad Iqbal (3/51) ran through the Indian middle-order but it was Gill's century that set the tone for India's sensational win.

Gill, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League players' auction, had hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals against Bangladesh. He is the team's leading scorer with 341 runs.

Pakistan were reduced to 20 for 3 in the eighth over with Porel removing their top three batsmen and they could not recover from there under a relentless attack from an Indian pace battery and a spin troika.

The boys in blue are now only a step away from clinching the trophy.