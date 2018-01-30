  1. Sify.com
Ruthless India maul Pakistan to enter final with 203-run win

Last Updated: Tue, Jan 30, 2018 11:41 hrs
Shubman Gill scored a fine century as India set a date with Australia in the final

India beat Pakistan by a massive 203 runs to seal their spot in the final of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup.

Shubman Gill set up the brilliant win an unbeaten 102 as India posted a mammoth 272/9 after opting to bat first. It was then Ishan Porel’s turn who took 4/17 to knock out arch-rivals as Pakistan were bundled out for 69, their lowest total in ICC U19 CWC history.

Pakistan batsmen needed to play out their skins to chase down the total – their best-ever chase in U19 World Cups, but a superior India never allowed them to get even close to the total.

India will now play against Australia in the final in Tauranga on Saturday.

India opted to bat first as Prithivi Shaw and Manjot Kalra gave India a fine start with their 89-run opening stand. Prithvi was in his zone especially against Shaheen Afridi - the teenage sensation of Pakistan.

While Prthivi was brilliant with his technique and footwork, Manjot made full use of his lifeline after he was dropped twice by Zaid Alam, off Shaheen on 24 and on 29 off Hassan Khan.

He went on to score a 59-ball 47, but Prithvi was run out unfortunately after attempting a quick single. Manjot was then back in the hut as Indiw were reduced to 94/2.

It was then Gill who took charge of the innings with a brilliant unbeaten century, virtually batting Pakistan out of the match.

Harvik Desai (20), Riyan Parag (2) and Abhishek Sharma (5) were the other notable contributors as Gill singlehandedly helped India post a huge total on board.

Pakistan's Muhammad Musa (4/67) and Arshad Iqbal (3/51) ran through the Indian middle-order but it was Gill's century that set the tone for India's sensational win.  

Gill, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League players' auction, had hit a match-winning 86 in the quarterfinals against Bangladesh. He is the team's leading scorer with 341 runs.

Pakistan were reduced to 20 for 3 in the eighth over with Porel removing their top three batsmen and they could not recover from there under a relentless attack from an Indian pace battery and a spin troika.

The boys in blue are now only a step away from clinching the trophy.

