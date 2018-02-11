SA women beat India by 7 wickets, but India win series 2-1

South African women's team registered a consolation seven-wicket win over India with just four balls to spare in the third of the three-match One Day International (ODI) at Senwes Park here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, India set a 241 run target in 50 overs, which the hosts touched with the help of Mignon du Preez's unbeaten 90-run innings.

South Africa's top-order contributed equally to help the hosts avoid a 3-0 whitewash from India.

Lizelle Lee departed early on 10, while Laura Wolvaardt scored 59 and Andrie Steyn hit 30.

Dane van Niekerk remained unbeaten on 41 as South Africa reached their target. For India, opener Smriti Mandhana, who earlier guided India to their second ODI win by her magnificent hundred, departed on duck. It was Deepti Sharma who then took the charge with her 79-run innings before being caught out by Shabnim Ismail on Chloe Tryon's spell. Skipper Mithali Raj departed on four, while all rounder Harmanpreet Kaur and middle-order batsman scored 25 and 56 respectively. Mona Meshram, wicketkeeper Sushma Verma and Shikha Pandey contributed 11, 17 and 31 respectively. For the hosts, Ismail finished with a four-wicket haul as Tryon claimed two wickets. For India, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav chipped in with one wicket apiece.