Saath 7 Cricket Mahotsav enters final stage

Wonder Cement Saath 7 Cricket Mahotsav, has completed its zonal rounds where 51 district winning teams converged at eight zones. Both men and women teams will now play the grand finale at Udaipur on December 24.

Vivek Patni, director of Wonder Cement said that the event has caught public attention across the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The cricket tournament, a seven over, seven players per team has covered 298 locations of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

This year more than 60 'all girls team' registered and the total women participation was close to 1000 female players. The players have made a total of 12 centuries in the tehsil and district level matches alone. All teams participating in zonal matches were presented with a cricket kit bag. The winners in each of the zonal level matches were felicitated with trophy, certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 35,000.